House fire on Virginia Street confirmed to be arson

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire that happened Wednesday morning was confirmed to be caused by arson.

The fire happened on Virginia Street and was called in to the Baton Rouge Fire Department shortly before 9 a.m.. The house was vacant but did have power running through it. There were no injuries.

Investigators later confirmed the fire was caused by arson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.