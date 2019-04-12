64°
House fire on Chinn Street ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Investigators say arson is to blame for a house fire in Scotlandville early Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported to 1000 Chinn Street near Central Road around 2 a.m. Friday. Firefighters found an abandoned vehicle in the blaze along with a vacant home. Crews determined the fire was intentional.
The house received roughly $50,000 worth of damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
