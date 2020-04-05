House fire near Staring Lane displaces two residents

BATON ROUGE - A house near Staring Lane was engulfed in flames Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire department responded to the house located in the 9000 block of Avis Ave.

According to BRFD, moments after fire crews began to put out the blaze the roof began to collapse which caused firefighters to evacuate the house and extinguish the rest of the flames from the outside.

Investigators believe the fire began in the living room and quickly spread throughout the house consuming 50% of the residence before firefighters arrived.

The house was a total loss displacing two residents resulting in Red Cross arriving at the scene.

As of right now the cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.