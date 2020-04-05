81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
House fire near Gus Young Ave. believed to be arson, firefighters say

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE- A vacant house caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded a vacant house located at 1674 N. 44th St. near Gus Young Ave. 

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the back of the house.

The blaze was extinguished before it could spread any farther. No injuries were reported.

According to fire crews, the cause of the fire is believed to be arson.  

Anyone with any information in relation to this fire is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or the BRFD Fire Investigations' Division at (225) 354-1419. 

