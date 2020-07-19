93°
House Fire leaves one man dead

Sunday, July 19 2020
BATON ROUGE - A house fire off the corner of Jean Street and N. Foster Drive has left one man dead.

Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 3:50 Sunday Morning where they found a house engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to get fire under control, that's where they discovered one male victim.

The cause of this fire is undetermined. We'll keep you updated with new details as they are provided.

