91°
Latest Weather Blog
House Fire leaves one man dead
BATON ROUGE - A house fire off the corner of Jean Street and N. Foster Drive has left one man dead.
Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 3:50 Sunday Morning where they found a house engulfed in flames.
Once firefighters were able to get fire under control, that's where they discovered one male victim.
The cause of this fire is undetermined. We'll keep you updated with new details as they are provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents hold vigil to stand against police brutality
-
Legendary civil rights activist, Congressman John Lewis dies at 80
-
CAA, local artist honoring lives and memories of family pets with portraits
-
La. National Guard soldiers ready to ramp up PPE warehouses amid case...
-
As schools prepare to reopen, some educators express concern