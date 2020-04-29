House fire in Prairieville caused by lightning strike

PRAIRIEVILLE- The Prairieville Fire Department is investigating a house fire that was caused by a lightning strike.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 15500 block of Therese Ct.

Three people were home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Patrick Carpenter Deputy Fire Chief for the Prairieville Fire Department explained, "Initial units arrived on the scene and found fire coming through the roof of the residence. Crews made an initial interior attack on the fire and we were able to set our ladder truck up and keep the fire in check."

The homeowner heard a loud pop of lightning and about 10 minutes later saw smoke and flames, according to the fire chief.

"We were right there under a pretty severe storm in the Prairieville area, a lot of lightning strikes," Carpenter said.

The fire department later confirmed the fire was caused by a lightning strike.