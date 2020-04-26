69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire in Plaquemine claims one life

4 hours 36 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2020 Apr 26, 2020 April 26, 2020 4:12 PM April 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

IBERVILLE - State Fire Marshal deputies responded to a house fire in Plaquemine Sunday afternoon. 

Around 12 p.m. the Plaquemine Fire Department arrived on scene to the 58000 block of W W Harleaux St. where firefighters found the body of a male inside.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days