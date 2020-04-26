69°
House fire in Plaquemine claims one life
IBERVILLE - State Fire Marshal deputies responded to a house fire in Plaquemine Sunday afternoon.
Around 12 p.m. the Plaquemine Fire Department arrived on scene to the 58000 block of W W Harleaux St. where firefighters found the body of a male inside.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
