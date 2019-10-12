House fire in Iberville Parish leaves one man dead

IBERVILLE PARISH - Iberville Fire officials are responding to a reported house fire on 31170 Robinson Road, that left a man dead.

According to the Iberville Sheriff's office, the house was fully engulfed in flames after it quickly spread from inside a bedroom.

A 74-year-old man in a wheel chair was inside the home along with his daughter, another woman, and three children at the time of the fire.

According to the victim's daughter, she tried to get him out of the house but was overwhelmed by smoke and couldn't get him out in time. She and the others made it out okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.