House fire in Iberville Parish leaves one man dead
IBERVILLE PARISH - Fire crews are responding to a house fire on 31170 Robinson Road, that left a man dead.
According to the Iberville Sheriff's office, the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. It spread from inside a bedroom in the home.
Authorities say a 74-year-old man in a wheelchair, along with his daughter, another woman, and three children were in the house during the blaze.
The victim's daughter told WBRZ she tried to get her father out of the home, but she was overwhelmed with smoke. She and the others made it out okay.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
