House fire in Glen Oaks claims one person's life

GLEN OAKS - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Flag Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.

According to the Central Fire Department, flames could be seen billowing out from the front of the home.

A woman was able to escape, but a 51-year-old man was found dead in a bedroom. Officials say that there is evidence showing that he tried to escape as well.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says they have a good idea how the fire started.

"We belive the fire started because of unattended cooking. We believe there was cooking going on on the stove and perhaps someone forgot the stove was on. We're not really sure, but that's where the fire started," he said.

Browning says there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

Baton Rouge Fire Department also assisted in containing the blaze.

Officials are still investigating the incident.