79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire extinguished amid Hurricane Laura's arrival

2 hours 56 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 7:28 AM August 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning as most residents in Baton Rouge were bracing for the impact of Hurricane Laura, first responders were dispatched to a house fire just north of Mohican Street. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department says a home within the 2800 block of Weller Avenue caught fire, and they were able to extinguish the blaze swiftly. 

No residents were in the house at the time of the fire and officials say no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days