House fire caused by electrical problem destroys Laurel Street home

BATON ROUGE - An electrical fire left three people without a home Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, Baton Rouge firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading beyond the Laurel Street home's carport, and by 6 a.m. the blaze was contained.

Still, the destructive fire completely consumed the home, resulting in a total loss.

It also destroyed two vehicles and left the home's three displaced occupants to rely on assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the home's carport and may have been triggered by an electrical problem.

According to first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, personnel from the Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, and Entergy were also assisting at the scene of the house fire.