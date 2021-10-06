76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire caused by electrical problem destroys Laurel Street home

3 hours 47 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 6:30 AM October 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - An electrical fire left three people without a home Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, Baton Rouge firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading beyond the Laurel Street home's carport, and by 6 a.m. the blaze was contained.

Still, the destructive fire completely consumed the home, resulting in a total loss.

It also destroyed two vehicles and left the home's three displaced occupants to rely on assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the home's carport and may have been triggered by an electrical problem. 

Trending News

According to first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, personnel from the Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, and Entergy were also assisting at the scene of the house fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days