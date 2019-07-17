Baton Rouge, Louisiana
House Dems, GOP unite to repeal Obama health care tax

2 hours 22 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019
Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats and Republicans are joining in a rare show of unity, voting overwhelmingly to repeal an unpopular tax on generous health insurance that's a symbol of former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
  
The "Cadillac tax" has never gone into effect, since lawmakers kept delaying it. Wednesday's 419-6 vote increases chances that the Senate will follow the House, going for a full repeal.
  
Beginning in 2022, the tax would slap a 40% levy on the value of health insurance plans above roughly $11,000 for single coverage and $30,000 for family policies.
  
The idea was to help control costs, and repeal would add $193 billion to the federal deficit.
  
A broad coalition of business groups and unions pushed to kill tax, while policy experts mounted a lonely defense.

