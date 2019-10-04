House democrats release texts between ex-envoy and Ukrainian officials

Kurt Volker Image courtesy of J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Following Thursday's hearing, in which former envoy Kurt Volkner testified about the White House's conversations with Ukrainian officials, congressional Democrats released the text messages Volker provided.

Volker resigned from his post as US-Special Envoy for Ukraine on Friday, September 27, after a whistle-blower complaint connected him to alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

The released texts reveal that Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump's personal attorney, was not only closely connected to US policy on Ukraine but was involved in setting up the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, during which Mr. Trump urged an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The messages also demonstrate the Ukrainians awareness of how important the election investigation would be to both Trump and Giuliani's roles.

On the morning of the call, Volker emphasized how vital it was, to the White House, that Zelensky convince Trump an investigation into the 2016 election would happen.

Volker provided Congress with the text messages prior to his closed-door congressional testimony on Thursday.