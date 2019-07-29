89°
Latest Weather Blog
House damaged, dog killed after fire on Leonidas Drive
BATON ROUGE - A house is considered to be a total loss after an early morning fire in Baton Rouge.
Around 4 a.m. firefighters were called to a blaze at a home in the 12100 block of Leonidas Drive. At the scene, authorities found the house fully involved in flames.
Authorities say no one was home at the time and firefighters had to use force to enter the home. According to sources, a dog died as a result of the house fire.
The fire was considered under control around 4:33 a.m., fire officials said. There was minor exposure damage done to the house next door.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Corporate Blvd.
-
House damaged, dog killed after fire on Leonidas Drive
-
One killed, another injured after garbage truck crash on Jefferson Hwy.
-
Former LSU football player arrested again after fight with girlfriend
-
Collapsed culvert shuts down Cane Market Road near Spring Lake Subdivision in...