House Committee approves tax hike for road projects

BATON ROUGE- A plan to fund road projects in Louisiana is moving forward at the Capitol.

A House Committee approved two plans that would mean billions of dollars for road and bridge improvements over the next ten years. Lawmakers are considering a one cent sales tax increase, and a ten cent gasoline tax increase to cover the costs.

The state currently has a $12 billion backlog of road and bridge projects. Now, the proposals will be discussed by the entire House.