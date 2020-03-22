59°
Latest Weather Blog
House Committee approves tax hike for road projects
BATON ROUGE- A plan to fund road projects in Louisiana is moving forward at the Capitol.
A House Committee approved two plans that would mean billions of dollars for road and bridge improvements over the next ten years. Lawmakers are considering a one cent sales tax increase, and a ten cent gasoline tax increase to cover the costs.
The state currently has a $12 billion backlog of road and bridge projects. Now, the proposals will be discussed by the entire House.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Face masks and gloves collection
-
Ascension Parish family holds birthday party for loved one in nursing home
-
Crawfish Tracker: Prices plummet to new lows in capital area
-
Families get creative to celebrate with loved ones during visitation restrictions
-
St. Amant woman stitching together acts of kindness