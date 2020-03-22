59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House Committee approves tax hike for road projects

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, May 06 2015 May 6, 2015 May 06, 2015 7:22 AM May 06, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- A plan to fund road projects in Louisiana is moving forward at the Capitol.

A House Committee approved two plans that would mean billions of dollars for road and bridge improvements over the next ten years. Lawmakers are considering a one cent sales tax increase, and a ten cent gasoline tax increase to cover the costs.

The state currently has a $12 billion backlog of road and bridge projects. Now, the proposals will be discussed by the entire House.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days