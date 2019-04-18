64°
House chair to subpoena for full Mueller report

Thursday, April 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he'll be issuing a subpoena for the full special counsel report and the underlying materials.
  
New York Rep. Jerry Nadler says the report "outlines disturbing evidence" that President Donald Trump engaged in misconduct.
  
A redacted version of Robert Mueller's report was released on Thursday.
  
Nadler says the attorney general's decision to withhold the full report from lawmakers is "regrettable, but no longer surprising."
  
He says it's now up to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions in the Russian probe.
  
The chairman has asked Mueller to testify before the panel by May 23.
