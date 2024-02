House catches fire on Kenwood Avenue early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge extinguished a fire at a home on Kenwood Avenue early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene just after 5 a.m., and had the fire extinguished at 5:30. Officials said they believe it started in a mechanical closet, before spreading to the attic of the home.

No one was injured in the fire.