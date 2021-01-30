House catches fire from house next door on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters put out two house fires on Sycamore Street Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Sycamore Street near Longfellow Drive.

The occupant of the residence told BRFD that when he was inside he noticed flames coming up the wall. When firefighters arrived on scene the carport and a car were engulfed in flames.

Before fire crews could bring the fire under control flames reached the home next door.

The home next door received significant damage to a couple rooms, according to BRFD. No one was home at the time.

The cause of the original fire is unknown and under investigation.