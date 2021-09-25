House Budget Committee votes to pass $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill out of committee and send it to the House floor.

The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, recognized as the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, is a ten-year spending plan designed to address the nation's education, health care, and childcare support, needs.

The package also aims to tackle problems related to the climate crisis and infrastructure.

Saturday's vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep Scott Peters joining Republicans to vote against the bill, CNN reports.