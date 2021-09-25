82°
Latest Weather Blog
House Budget Committee votes to pass $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill out of committee and send it to the House floor.
The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, recognized as the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, is a ten-year spending plan designed to address the nation's education, health care, and childcare support, needs.
The package also aims to tackle problems related to the climate crisis and infrastructure.
Trending News
Saturday's vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep Scott Peters joining Republicans to vote against the bill, CNN reports.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple agencies searching for missing BR toddler, believed to be in 'imminent...
-
State extends DSNAP application hours Friday & Saturday
-
Committee questions state over handling of nursing home evacuations
-
Police helicopter searching apartment complex for missing child
-
Shipping delays felt nationwide, FedEx reports startling numbers