House Budget Committee votes to pass $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

1 hour 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, September 25 2021 Sep 25, 2021 September 25, 2021 4:19 PM September 25, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill out of committee and send it to the House floor.

The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, recognized as the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, is a ten-year spending plan designed to address the nation's education, health care, and childcare support, needs.

The package also aims to tackle problems related to the climate crisis and infrastructure.

Saturday's vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep Scott Peters joining Republicans to vote against the bill, CNN reports.

