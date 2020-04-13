61°
House backs tax bills, but far short of Edwards' request

3 years 10 months 3 days ago Thursday, June 09 2016 Jun 9, 2016 June 09, 2016 4:58 PM June 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House have agreed to a package of tax bills that would raise more than $220 million for next year's budget.

That reaches slightly more than one-third of the $600 million sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards to stop what he describes as deep cuts to health care, education and public safety programs.

The majority-Republican House tax committee has stalled many other measures sought by the Democratic governor, particularly income tax changes that could hit middle- and upper-income residents.

The biggest-ticket bill passed Thursday by the House would raise taxes on health care organizations known as HMOs.

Other measures to generate smaller pools of revenue would lessen a tax break for homeowners and change the calculation of interest on tax overpayments.

The bills head to the Senate.

