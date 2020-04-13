House backs tax bills, but far short of Edwards' request

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House have agreed to a package of tax bills that would raise more than $220 million for next year's budget.



That reaches slightly more than one-third of the $600 million sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards to stop what he describes as deep cuts to health care, education and public safety programs.



The majority-Republican House tax committee has stalled many other measures sought by the Democratic governor, particularly income tax changes that could hit middle- and upper-income residents.



The biggest-ticket bill passed Thursday by the House would raise taxes on health care organizations known as HMOs.



Other measures to generate smaller pools of revenue would lessen a tax break for homeowners and change the calculation of interest on tax overpayments.



The bills head to the Senate.