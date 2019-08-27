Man in 19-hour standoff with police taken to hospital after barrage of gunfire

UPDATE: Police say the man at the center of the lengthy standoff has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear at this time if the suspect was shot by police or if he wounded himself.

Police will announce more details in a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Police are still involved in an hours-long standoff at a Baton Rouge home.

WBRZ has been following the ongoing situation since around 4 p.m. Monday. Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still inside the home in the 4200 block of Sycamore Street trying to negotiate with an unidentified man. Sources say the situation may have started following a traffic stop. Police tape could be seen from Evangeline Street.

According to BRPD, traffic in the area is being rerouted.

Details about the standoff are limited.