Houma teen missing, parents suspect she left with a man in a stolen car

HOUMA — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a teenage girl believed to have left the parish Tuesday with a man driving a stolen car.

Heaven-Leigh Holmes, 17, was last seen by her family at 5 a.m. when she left a home along Grand Caillou Road, near Jasmine Drive. Deputies responded at 9 a.m. and were unable to locate Holmes.

Family members told deputies that Holmes could be with Arlon Joseph Dion Jr., 19. Deputies said that the family believes Dion used a stolen vehicle to pick up Holmes and left Terrebonne Parish. They are still attempting to identify the vehicle in question.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit is actively investigating the incident. Holmes has also been placed into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.





