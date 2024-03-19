Latest Weather Blog
Houma teen missing, parents suspect she left with a man in a stolen car
HOUMA — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a teenage girl believed to have left the parish Tuesday with a man driving a stolen car.
Heaven-Leigh Holmes, 17, was last seen by her family at 5 a.m. when she left a home along Grand Caillou Road, near Jasmine Drive. Deputies responded at 9 a.m. and were unable to locate Holmes.
Family members told deputies that Holmes could be with Arlon Joseph Dion Jr., 19. Deputies said that the family believes Dion used a stolen vehicle to pick up Holmes and left Terrebonne Parish. They are still attempting to identify the vehicle in question.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit is actively investigating the incident. Holmes has also been placed into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
St. Joseph's Day celebrated at local Catholic churches
-
Vacant home off Winbourne Avenue catches fire Tuesday morning
-
City leaders ask residents to collaborate with BRPD to curb crime in...
-
Former Addis Police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter, negligent injuring for fatal...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...