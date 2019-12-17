46°
Houma man killed in crash on LA 1
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana State Police report that a Houma man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 1, south of Golden Meadow.
The accident, which occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., Monday, took the life of 29-year-old Shane Chiasson.
Police say a preliminary investigation reveals Chiasson was traveling north on LA 1 in a Ford F-250 when he approached stopped traffic on LA 1.
For unknown reasons, Chiasson failed to stop and struck a stopped 18-wheeler from behind.
While the impact killed Chiasson, the driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries.
Both drivers were properly restrained and impairment is not suspected as a factor.
Police say the fatal accident remains under investigation.
