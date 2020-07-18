Houma Man Dies in Terrebonne Parish Crash

TERREBONNE PARISH - A Houma man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Houma last night.

On July 17, 2020, at 11:31 p.m., State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3087 (Prospect Overpass). The initial investigation revealed 53-year-old Demetrius Lewis of Houma was driving west on LA 3087 when his vehicle collided with a trailer being pulled by another vehicle. After striking the trailer, Lewis lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the concrete bridge railing and then the center divider.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants in the other vehicle were wearing seat belts. The driver was unhurt and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.