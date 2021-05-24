Houma man arrested after he allegedly sent teenagers indecent messages

TERREBONNE PARISH - A man was arrested after detectives began investigating his social media interactions with teenage girls.

Police say Jacoby Verret, a 24-year-old Houma resident, sent the teenagers indecent messages and sexually assaulted one of the victims. Verret was an acquaintance of the victim's family, according to reports.

After detectives interviewed witnesses and took Verret in for questioning, he was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and aggravated crime against nature.

Verret is held on a $100,000 bond. Anyone with information should call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at (985)876-2500.