Latest Weather Blog
Houma man arrested after deputies found drugs during traffic stop
HOUMA— A Houma man faces multiple drug charges after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Deputies found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.
Deputies say they pulled over 43-year-old Aaron Anthony Lampton Thursday evening on Roy Street. During the stop, he tried to get rid of the illegal drugs in his car but was caught and immediately arrested.
He was already under investigation by deputies for suspected drug activity in the Village East Neighborhood.
After obtaining a search warrant for Lampton's home, authorities found Fentanyl laced with Heroin, seven firearms and nearly $3,000 dollars in cash.
Trending News
Lampton is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and transaction involving drug proceeds.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kits
-
Women caught on video stealing puppies in Tangipahoa Parish
-
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, Red White and Blues Festival happening Thursday
-
Napoleonville man arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies at speeds...
-
Calcasieu Parish no longer under shelter in place order after warehouse fire