Hot water heater ignites house fire on 74th Ave.

BATON ROUGE - BRFD says debris too close to a hot water heater set fire to a home on 74th Ave. Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called just before 8:00 P.M. to 2794 74th Ave. They arrived to find fire coming from the home. Authorities say flames reached the attic. The fire was under control before 8:30.

The home was significantly damaged. The Red Cross was called out to assist the homeowners.