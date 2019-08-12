Hot temperatures has high school band marching towards cooler practice inside

BATON ROUGE - As a heat advisory covers much of Louisana, outdoor activities are being limited as much as possible. That goes for many after school activities.

The Belaire High Royal Wave Marching Band is changing up its practice schedule to avoid the heat. Director Juvon Pollard, Sr. is only keeping his students outside for 30 minutes as opposed to the regular hour and a half. The rest of the practice is held inside the band hall.

"We're gonna minimize the amount of time we're out there," Pollard said. "What would normally take us an hour, we're going to make sure that's condensed."

Even though their time outside is cut by more than half, students are feeling the heat quite literally.

"When we get outside we say 'oh my god can we hurry up and finish'," band captain, Patrick Quinonex said.

This isn't the first time Pollard has had to deal with hot temperatures disrupting practice. He says having plenty of water outside and additional staff supervisors help.

"You want to have a few sets of eyes to watch some you things you may not see," Pollard said. "Sometimes you get in the elements and you get in your zone, per se, and you just wanna make sure you have some people out with you."

Pollard says this abbreviated scheduled will last as long as the steamy temperatures stick around. For students, they are trying to nail their routines not just to get inside.

"Our first football game is in like three and a half weeks," Quinonex said. "So we know we gotta be ready for that. We've just got to it over with."