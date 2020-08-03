Hot temperatures become more comfortable with dry conditions

It will be hot but heat index values will stay out of the 100s.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect mostly sunny skies for your Monday. Temperatures will be heating to near 94 degrees, but low dew points will prevent heat index values from entering the triple digits. Clear skies overnight too with lows near 74 degrees.

Up Next: Sunny and dry is the weather story for this week. It will be hot, but highs in the low 90s will be more comfortable with dew points in the 60s. Tuesday high temperatures will be near 92 and lows near 72. Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler with temperatures barely scratching the 90s and rain coverage at 20% at most. Dry conditions allow the atmosphere to heat and cool more efficiently, so temperatures in the low 90s during the day and in the low 70s at night.

The Tropics: Isaias has weakened into a tropical storm, but it is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before landfall along the coast of the Carolinas. There are no major changes to the local forecast due to Isaias.

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 29.7 North, longitude 79.9 West. Isaias is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is expected later today and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through this morning. The center of Isaias will then approach the coast of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area later today. The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina tonight and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States by Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated today, and Isaias is forecast to regain hurricane strength before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight. Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region tonight and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

THE EXPLANATION:

We are entering a dry pattern as we are placed at the base of an upper-level trough. The general flow pattern will become dominantly north and northwest. This means dry air will continue to funnel in throughout the week. This trough is moving slowly and rain chances won’t spike back up until the end of the weekend and early next week. However, Wednesday afternoon shower activity will increase along the coast.

-Marisa

