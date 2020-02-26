Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to five months behind bars for college admissions bribery

Michelle Janavs Photo: Reuters

Michelle Janavs, former executive of Chef America and heiress to the Hot Pocket fortune, was sentenced to five months in prison for paying $100,000 to fix her daughters' college entrance exams and agreeing to pay twice that amount to sneak one girl into USC as a bogus beach volleyball player.

According to the LA Times, Janavs pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering, admitting that she paid a Newport Beach college admissions consultant to rig ACT exams for her daughters and bribe a USC administrator to misrepresent the older girl as an elite beach volleyball player.

In addition to serving five months behind bars Janavs must pay a fine of $250,000 and remain on supervised release for two years.

Janavs is the 15th parent sentenced in the admission scandal and is among four parents who reversed their pleas to 'not-guilty' in 2019.

Janavs' family is credited with creating Hot Pockets and is worth about $4 billion.

Their company was sold to Nestle for $2.6 billion in 2002.