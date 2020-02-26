Latest Weather Blog
Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to five months behind bars for college admissions bribery
Michelle Janavs, former executive of Chef America and heiress to the Hot Pocket fortune, was sentenced to five months in prison for paying $100,000 to fix her daughters' college entrance exams and agreeing to pay twice that amount to sneak one girl into USC as a bogus beach volleyball player.
According to the LA Times, Janavs pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering, admitting that she paid a Newport Beach college admissions consultant to rig ACT exams for her daughters and bribe a USC administrator to misrepresent the older girl as an elite beach volleyball player.
In addition to serving five months behind bars Janavs must pay a fine of $250,000 and remain on supervised release for two years.
Janavs is the 15th parent sentenced in the admission scandal and is among four parents who reversed their pleas to 'not-guilty' in 2019.
Janavs' family is credited with creating Hot Pockets and is worth about $4 billion.
Their company was sold to Nestle for $2.6 billion in 2002.
