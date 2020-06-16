Hot but less steamy

If you weren’t able to get outside this weekend, you will get another chance! The trend this week is a lot of sun and manageable humidity. As Dr.Josh said, “It could be worse.”

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunny skies and a clam breeze today. Temperatures will reach the low 90s feeling warm, but with decreased humidity. There is very little available moisture for any rain chances, so drier conditions will stay through the night. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows remain in the very low 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the week. Sunny skies and manageable humidity will be the trend. The persistent northerly flow will start to break up by the end of the week, and we will return to a summertime pattern of afternoon popup showers over the weekend.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: A non-tropical low pressure area located about 200 miles east of the Georgia coast is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters. The low is forecast to move northward today, and environmental conditions are expected to remain unfavorable for significant development through tonight when the low should move inland over eastern North Carolina. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could occur over portions of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina through Wednesday. For additional information, see products from your local National Weather Service office. Formation chance through 48 hours is low, 10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days is low, 10 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level closed low is responsible for maintaining northerly flow over Louisiana. With northerly to northwesterly flow stacked through about 200mb, perceptible water values are less than 1 and could go as low as 0.5 through this week. Dew points will stay in the 60s and could go down into the 50s for some places. Low moisture levels will allow for more efficient heating and cooling, and we can expect slightly above average highs and below average lows this week. With little deep moisture, convection is very unlikely through the rest of the week. Summertime popup convection is likely to return over the weekend as the low lifts out and a trough moves down from Canada.

--Marisa

