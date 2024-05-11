Hot Arts, Cool Nights returns to Mid-City with local artists, vendors, businesses

BATON ROUGE — In Mid-City, Hot Art Cool Nights, a free festival stretched from Jefferson Highway to Goodwood Boulevard Friday evening. More than 40 independent artists, musicians and vendors gathered around the pickleball courts at the corner of Governments and 14th streets.

The annual event for small businesses is put on by Liz Walker, the owner of Elizabethan Gallery, on Jefferson Highway.

Vendor Sheena Gilmore, who owns Shee Beauty Bar, said that the event is a rare opportunity in the age of social media to connect with customers and community members face to face. Gilmore’s business focuses on female hygiene, health and wellness, but she says attending HACN lets her branch out in the Baton Rouge community.

“It feels good to be out here, celebrating art and music, but also it feels good to share my products with my community,” Gilmore said. “Social media makes it easier to hide behind your products and your business.”

Kristen Williams’ tent was set up near the main music performance stage. As bands played into the night, Williams, a therapist by day, connected with passing customers. Williams says the idea for the business was built during her own personal self-care journey.

“I use my knowledge and skills and put it into content that can help guide people on their journey,” Williams said.” I love connecting with people on a personal level and being able to tell them about my product and show my passion behind it.”

You can learn more through Mid City Merchants' website.