Hot & steamy, rain chances continue

Today and Tonight: Expect another hot & humid summer afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s, outside of any showers. Scattered rain and storms are likely, especially during peak heating hours. Rain coverage will be around 40%. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead: A typical rhythm of afternoon showers and storms will continue Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, an area of tropical moisture will move across the region, bringing an elevated chance for showers & storms. A wash out is not expected at this time, but rain coverage will be higher than the usual 30-40% we see on an average summer day. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely over the next five days.



The Tropics:



Out in the tropics.. a strong tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of tropical formation. Right now, environmental conditions are not optimal for rapid development, but a tropical depression may be able to form by early next week.

There's also a weak tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles, but strong upper-level winds should prevent any tropical development at this time.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



