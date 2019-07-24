HOT & SPICY: No chicken burned after reported fire at Popeyes

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a Popeyes restaurant on Highland Road Wednesday afternoon in response to a kitchen fire.

The incident was reported before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot on Highland, next to Starbucks.

A neighboring business and other witnesses said smoke was never visible from the outside of the restaurant. Officials told WBRZ the "fire" was actually smoldering wires in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant never stopped selling chicken during the occurrence.