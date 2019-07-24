83°
Latest Weather Blog
HOT & SPICY: No chicken burned after reported fire at Popeyes
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a Popeyes restaurant on Highland Road Wednesday afternoon in response to a kitchen fire.
The incident was reported before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot on Highland, next to Starbucks.
A neighboring business and other witnesses said smoke was never visible from the outside of the restaurant. Officials told WBRZ the "fire" was actually smoldering wires in the kitchen.
No injuries were reported, and the restaurant never stopped selling chicken during the occurrence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Court hearing delayed for justice of the peace accused of abusing his...
-
New Orleans police horse dances to 'Cupid Shuffle'
-
Bison charges, injures 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park
-
Back-to-school prep: WBRZ holds 12th annual Stuff the Bus Campaign
-
WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing cigarettes from gas station