Hot and muggy, A few showers still in the forecast

While rain is still in the forecast, the dry hours will outnumber the wet ones.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a mainly dry afternoon on Monday, a few showers will be around for Tuesday. It will be very muggy with temperatures approaching 90 degrees and the heat index approaching triple digits this afternoon. Any showers will cool things off. The showers and storms this afternoon will be more likely for areas east of Baton Rouge and about 40% of the area will see a shower today. Overnight, we won’t have much cooling. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The dew point temperatures are telling the story. The air temperature can’t drop below the dew point, so that means while dew points are in the mid-70s, that’s as cold as it’s going to get. Morning for the rest of the week will be muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s every day. Each afternoon will be a little bit different. On Wednesday, showers will be more numerous, and all areas have an equal chance of seeing rain. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Thursday and Friday are trending drier with rain chances low. Drier conditions will lead to warmer temperatures, afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with high humidity. Into the weekend, hot, muggy, and a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: By Wednesday or Thursday, an area of low pressure is expected to develop and move over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The development chance for the next 5 days is 30%. This system could bring heavy rainfall to parts of Central America. At this time, this is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour-by-hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!