Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms

Triple digit heat near 105 degrees unless you catch a cool down shower.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Hot and muggy is the story today. Temperatures will heat to near 92 degrees with intense humidity. Scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly between Baton Rouge and the northern edge of our viewing area. Rain will help cool things down. If you don’t see any rain, the heat index will be near 105 degrees. All the shower and storm activity will die out as the sun goes down and temperatures will be near 78 overnight.

Up Next: High pressure will be moving in and limiting available moisture for rain later this week. Rain will be possible Tuesday afternoon, once again in areas from Baton Rouge on to the north. The showers will be fewer in number and temperatures will be a bit warmer, near 94 degrees. Heat index values will once again be near 100 degrees or higher on Tuesday. By Wednesday, things will really dry out and rain is unlikely. The dry trend will continue at least through Thursday as well with temperatures in the mid-90s and slightly more manageable humidity. Moisture will make a return on Friday and hang out through the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics are active with four areas to watch at this time. The disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has the highest chance of development and the best chance of entering the Gulf of Mexico. There is still a lot of time for things to change and land interaction is expected. Stay with the WBRZ Weather team on social media and we will bring you updates as soon as we have them.

NHC FORECAST:

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves westward at about 15 mph. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan peninsula should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Satellite and radar images indicate that an area of low pressure is developing a couple of hundred miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and any development of this system should be slow to occur due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.