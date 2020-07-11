Hot and humid, heat advisory continues

** A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM SATURDAY EVENING **

Today and Tonight: Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies through out the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon hours, but the majority of us will be dry - not getting much relief from the heat. Highs will be into the mid 90s with a feels like temperature well over 100 degrees. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Looking Ahead: Rain coverage will be minimal the next several days, as we will be under the influence of high pressure. High pressure typically leads to lower rain chances and warmer temperatures and that is what we will continue to see through at least mid next week with highs staying in the mid 90s.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

