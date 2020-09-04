Latest Weather Blog
Hot & humid Friday, better rain chances over weekend
Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 94. A brief shower will be possible during the afternoon, but not amounting to much. Rain coverage around 20%.
Tonight: Expect a calm evening with a few clouds overnight. Muggy with lows around 76.
Looking Ahead: Showers and thunderstorm coverage will increase slightly over the weekend, driven mainly by the sea breeze. These will be very brief thunderstorms and more confined to the coastal parishes, but can't entirely rule out any developing over inland areas. We'll also be watching a weak front, that will pass through the area on Sunday. This front will not bring drastic changes to our temperatures, but rather drop our humidity levels down to more tolerable levels.
Potential for another cold front?
We'll be keeping our eyes on the potential for another cold front to sweep it's way through the south over the later half of next week. The Climate Prediction Center's 8 - 14 Day Temperature Outlook continues to show the possibility of slightly below average temperatures valid next Thursday.
The Tropics
There's no shortage of activity to keep our eyes on in tropics. We're currently monitoring multiple tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that have medium and high chances for development over the next five days. The tropical wave currently located near the Cabo Verde Islands could become a tropical depression over the weekend. The good news - we have plenty of time to watch and none are an immediate threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
