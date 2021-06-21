Latest Weather Blog
Hot air balloon crashes in Colorado, injures three
DENVER, Colorado - Though aerophobia is often defined as, 'an abnormal fear of flying,' the six passengers involved in a recent hot air balloon crash in Colorado may now hesitate to refer to such fears as 'abnormal.'
According to ABC News, three people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed just south of Denver on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred on land, authorities say, and the three passengers who were injured suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly after the crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's posted the following update on Twitter:
"3 passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 3 others are okay. Believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash. Scene is cleared and Chatfield State Park has remained fully open and operational for Father’s Day."
Update to hot air balloon crash: 3 passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 3 others are okay. Believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash. Scene is cleared and Chatfield State Park has remained fully open and operational for Father’s Day. pic.twitter.com/I19uwFbsOv— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021
Photos from the crash site. This will be our final update for this incident. https://t.co/a0GggEOl08— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021
Hot air balloon accidents are relatively uncommon, according to some sources, who say that between the years of 2000 and 2016 a total of 21 fatal hot air balloon crashes and accidents occurred.
Though tragic, this number is significantly lower than the number of fatalities associated with airplane and helicopter crashes.
