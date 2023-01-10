Latest Weather Blog
Hostages 'fine,' suspect arrested near University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA – Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.
Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said "The hostages are fine." She said there were about eight hostages. She said the man had a gun.
It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said officers initially responded to a bank robbery in progress. He contradicted an earlier statement from a police spokeswoman that a robbery hadn't been reported.
Most students return to class Wednesday, but many already were on campus.
Officers closed the area, and police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear were on the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser won't join 2023 gubernatorial race; Landry picks up...
-
Neighbors say problems got worse after city tried to fix sinkhole
-
Animal Control experts suggest climbing, asking for help if you encounter threatening...
-
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
-
Trooper charged with negligent homicide in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest plans to...