Latest Weather Blog
Hospitals celebrate National Nurses Week
BATON ROUGE - National Nurses Week 2020 kicks off Wednesday, and hospitals around the country are celebrating those on the front lines.
Lately, people have been talking about and celebrating nurses and health care workers every day. Wednesday at Baton Rouge General, nurses were celebrated with chocolate as hundreds of chocolate bars were passed out to hard-working people. A sweet gesture for a celebratory week that's been happening for decades, although it might feel a little different this year.
"Different because we've been here for eight weeks through this grueling time trying to get these patients better," said BRG Chief Nursing Officer Monica Nijoka.
"They are trying weeks, we are used to taking care of patients and we make them better, and for us to take care of those patients and for them being discharged from the ICU is a victory."
Nijoka says while her team remains positive, one of the most difficult parts about this pandemic is not being able to have families of patients at the hospital.
"That's not the way we were trained, we were trained that those families are a part of all this decision making and that's really very difficult for us," she said.
Nijoka says it's the community that's helped to make those hard days a little better, by providing meals, support, and putting smiles on the face of all the health care workers at BRG.
"It's not just nurses, it's everyone in this building that touches the lives of these patients," she said.
National Nurses Week 2020 ends May 12. Throughout the week various events are happening at the hospitals in the Baton Rouge Area to make the date.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local distillery pivots to selling hand sanitizer during pandemic
-
Hospitals celebrate National Nurses Week
-
City leaders working with businesses to safely reopen Baton Rouge
-
Health care workers in Pointe Coupee Parish recognized with large feed
-
Blue Angels fly over New Orleans Wednesday in salute to health workers
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities