Hospitals celebrate National Nurses Week

BATON ROUGE - National Nurses Week 2020 kicks off Wednesday, and hospitals around the country are celebrating those on the front lines.

Lately, people have been talking about and celebrating nurses and health care workers every day. Wednesday at Baton Rouge General, nurses were celebrated with chocolate as hundreds of chocolate bars were passed out to hard-working people. A sweet gesture for a celebratory week that's been happening for decades, although it might feel a little different this year.

"Different because we've been here for eight weeks through this grueling time trying to get these patients better," said BRG Chief Nursing Officer Monica Nijoka.

"They are trying weeks, we are used to taking care of patients and we make them better, and for us to take care of those patients and for them being discharged from the ICU is a victory."

Nijoka says while her team remains positive, one of the most difficult parts about this pandemic is not being able to have families of patients at the hospital.

"That's not the way we were trained, we were trained that those families are a part of all this decision making and that's really very difficult for us," she said.

Nijoka says it's the community that's helped to make those hard days a little better, by providing meals, support, and putting smiles on the face of all the health care workers at BRG.

"It's not just nurses, it's everyone in this building that touches the lives of these patients," she said.

National Nurses Week 2020 ends May 12. Throughout the week various events are happening at the hospitals in the Baton Rouge Area to make the date.