Hospitalized LSU fan hopes to meet Coach O, Joe Burrow as she 'fights for her life'

BATON ROUGE - An elderly LSU fan in the hospital is hoping her dream to meet coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow can come true.

Carol Guillory Barnes made a Facebook post featuring her mother at Our Lady of the Lake Wednesday. The post included a photo of her mom hoisting up a Joe Burrow jersey.

"Even as she fights for her life, she is and will always be LSU #1 fan!" Barnes' caption read. "This amazing woman dedicated more than 20 years service to cleaning the stadium stands, setting up the food stands and feeding those LSU tiger football players!"

Barnes says she is hoping she can get the message out so that her mom might get to meet her favorite Tigers.