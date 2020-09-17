Hospitalized high school football player in need of blood donations, family says

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs High School football player who collapsed at practice Tuesday is in need of blood donations, his family said Thursday.

Remy Hidalgo's mother said on social media that the teen is in need of B- and AB- blood donations. He was said to be in "very critical" condition at a New Orleans Hospital Thursday.

A list of donation spots can be found below.

You can also visit this website for more info on donor center sites. Due to coronavirus precautions, donors are asked to make an appointment.

Since his sudden collapse at football practice Tuesday, the community has rallied around the student-athlete and his family.

On Wednesday night, several hundred students gathered with candles in hand at the Denham Springs High School football stadium to pray for Remy.

That same night, Coach O offered his support during a radio interview, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man from Denham Springs who had an issue at practice yesterday, had an injury. I don't know how severe it is. But we ask that you fight like a tiger. We know you will."