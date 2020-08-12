Hospitalized BR judge secures re-election after last challenger drops out of race

BATON ROUGE - Judge Chip Moore has secured another term in the 19th Judicial District Court more than a month before the Nov. 3 election.

The Advocate reports Moore's last challenger, Jennifer Moisant, dropped out of the race Wednesday and left the incumbent judge as the sole candidate. His other opponent, Dale Glover, dropped out at the end of July. Both cited Moore's qualifying for the race as their reason for pulling out.

Moore has held the seat since 2005.

The 55-year-old judge has been in the hospital for more than a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early July. Moore's team was able to submit qualifying paperwork on the judge's behalf after challenging a local ruling that said he could not qualify without submitting the documents in person.

The state supreme court sided with Moore, allowing him to qualify for re-election from the hospital.

Moore's team has said the judge's condition has gradually improved over the past several weeks, and he was moved out of the ICU at the start of August.