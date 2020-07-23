88°
Hospitalized Baton Rouge judge could lose seat due to battle with coronavirus

1 hour 18 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 July 23, 2020 5:14 PM July 23, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Judge Chip Moore may not qualify to run for re-election after a request to allow his team to file the necessary paperwork on his behalf was denied by the district's chief judge.

The Advocate reports Moore's colleague in the 19th Judicial District Court shot down the request that would allow the judge to run the fall election. 

Moore has been hospitalized in serious condition after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, meaning he's been unable to submit his own paperwork during the three-day qualifying period which ends Friday. While the judge's re-election team says his condition has been gradually improving, it's improbable he'll be able to submit the documents himself by the deadline.

The group says it is filing emergency appeals with the Court of Appeals in Baton Rouge and the state Supreme Court.  

