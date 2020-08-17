Latest Weather Blog
Hospitalizations drop; Weekend cases of coronavirus updated Sunday
WEEKEND: Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators dropped as total cases of coronavirus in Louisiana since March reached 137,918. There were 1,253 new cases reported Sunday. Sunday was the first update since Friday as the state does not report virus information on Saturdays. Fewer than 1,200 people were hospitalized and 189 patients were on ventilators, fewer than Friday.
FRIDAY: The state reported 1,380 new cases for a total of 136,737. There were 28 additional deaths, a total of 4,307 statewide. Hospitalizations decreased by 38, down to 1,243. Ventilator usage increased by one, up to 197.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Sunday (8/16):
Ascension: 3,064 cases / 81 deaths
Assumption: 613 cases / 20 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 12,824 cases / 383 deaths
East Feliciana: 626 cases / 40 deaths
Iberville: 1,290 cases / 50 deaths
Livingston: 3,100 cases / 56 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 844 cases / 33 deaths
St. Helena: 288 cases / 2 death
St. James: 737 cases / 32 deaths
Tangipahoa: 3,710 cases / 83 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 756 cases / 37 deaths
West Feliciana: 406 cases / 18 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
