Another 12K recovered from virus in La.; state reports 69 new deaths
WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 1,735 new cases Wednesday, a total of 112,773 statewide. There were 69 additional deaths, bringing Louisiana's total to 3,769.
Hospitalizations were down by 40 compared to Tuesday, and patients on ventilators increased by seven.
A total of 74,246 are now presumed to have recovered from the virus, up from 61,456 last week.
COMPARED TO TUESDAY: The state reported 1,125 new cases Monday for a total of 111,038. Louisiana reported 26 new deaths for a total of 3,700.
Hospitalizations went down by 17, now at 1,583. Ventilator use was up by six.
East Baton Rouge has now surpassed Orleans Parish in total coronavirus cases, making it the parish with the second-most infections in the state.
COMPARED TO MONDAY: Louisiana reported 2,343 new cases Monday morning; A statewide total of 109,917. As of Monday, 3,674, had died of coronavirus in Louisiana. Hospitalizations were up by 43 Monday, to 1,600. The state reported 208 patients were on ventilators Monday.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday(7/29):
Ascension: 2,383 cases / 66 deaths
Assumption: 521 cases / 19 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 10,345 cases / 320 deaths
East Feliciana: 484 cases / 35 deaths
Iberville: 1,066 cases / 47 deaths
Livingston: 2,463 cases / 48 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 676 cases / 30 deaths
St. Helena: 230 cases / 1 death
St. James: 604 cases / 30 deaths
Tangipahoa: 2,955 cases / 58 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 593 cases / 34 deaths
West Feliciana: 321 cases / 15 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
